Dr. Marilyn Befera-Zielinski, PHD
Dr. Marilyn Befera-Zielinski, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sturtevant, WI.
Psychiatric Services of Racine Llp8700 Durand Ave Ste 600, Sturtevant, WI 53177 Directions (262) 635-5520
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. Befera is very compassionate and easy to talk to. I get a lot out of my sessions with her. Highly recommended!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1386631158
Dr. Befera-Zielinski accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Befera-Zielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Befera-Zielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Befera-Zielinski.
