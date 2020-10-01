Marilyn Baily has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marilyn Baily, MA
Overview
Marilyn Baily, MA is a Counselor in Brandon, FL.
Marilyn Baily works at
Locations
Advanced Diagnostics & Hearing Solutions LLC522 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 758-8830
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When my teenager had an extreme crisis, Marilyn made herself immediately available. She has worked with her and moved to her to a much better place.
About Marilyn Baily, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1669684510
Frequently Asked Questions
Marilyn Baily accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marilyn Baily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Marilyn Baily. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marilyn Baily.
