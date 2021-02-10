Dr. Marilyn Ain, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Ain, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Ain, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oak Island, NC.
Dr. Ain works at
Locations
Oak Island Medical Center8715 E Oak Island Dr, Oak Island, NC 28465 Directions (910) 278-3316
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to the patient, thoughtful and empathetic.
About Dr. Marilyn Ain, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1891841904
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ain accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ain works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.