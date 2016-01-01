See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Benbrook, TX
Marifi Guardiola, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Marifi Guardiola, NP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marifi Guardiola, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Benbrook, TX. They graduated from Walden University.

Marifi Guardiola works at Oak Street Health Benbrook in Benbrook, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Benbrook
    8840 Benbrook Blvd # 101, Benbrook, TX 76126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 241-2537
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marifi Guardiola?

    Photo: Marifi Guardiola, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Marifi Guardiola, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marifi Guardiola to family and friends

    Marifi Guardiola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marifi Guardiola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marifi Guardiola, NP.

    About Marifi Guardiola, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1770978736
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Walden University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marifi Guardiola, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marifi Guardiola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marifi Guardiola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marifi Guardiola works at Oak Street Health Benbrook in Benbrook, TX. View the full address on Marifi Guardiola’s profile.

    Marifi Guardiola has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marifi Guardiola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marifi Guardiola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marifi Guardiola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.