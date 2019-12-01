Marietta Rubien, LSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marietta Rubien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marietta Rubien, LSW
Overview
Marietta Rubien, LSW is a Psychologist in Citrus Heights, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8084 Old Auburn Rd Ste C, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Directions (916) 723-8773
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marietta Rubien?
Lifechanging empowerment
About Marietta Rubien, LSW
- Psychology
- English
- 1033282488
Frequently Asked Questions
Marietta Rubien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marietta Rubien accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marietta Rubien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Marietta Rubien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marietta Rubien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marietta Rubien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marietta Rubien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.