Marie Zornes, ARNP
Overview
Marie Zornes, ARNP is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from GONZAGA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Marie Zornes works at
Locations
1
Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Directions
About Marie Zornes, ARNP
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1487742227
Education & Certifications
- GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
