Overview

Marie Zornes, ARNP is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from GONZAGA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Marie Zornes works at Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Plastic Surgery Associates at Point Ruston
    5005 Main St Ste 125, Tacoma, WA 98407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Marie Zornes, ARNP

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1487742227
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

