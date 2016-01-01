See All Audiology Technology in North Kansas City, MO
Marie Willis, AUD

Audiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Marie Willis, AUD is an Audiology in North Kansas City, MO. They completed their residency with California State University, Master's Degree|University of Kansas, Doctorate (emphasis in gerentology and neurology)

Marie Willis works at Meritas Health ENT in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Meritas Health ENT
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 500, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    • Audiology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1235460429
    • California State University, Master's Degree|University of Kansas, Doctorate (emphasis in gerentology and neurology)
    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

