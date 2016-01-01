See All Nurse Practitioners in Jackson, MS
Marie Williams, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marie Williams, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Marie Williams works at Innovative Pelvic HealthLLC in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IPH at Baptist Colonnades
    501 Marshall St Ste 605, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biofeedback
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Biofeedback
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis

Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Relaxation Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Marie Williams, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073550273
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Mississippi School Of Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marie Williams, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marie Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marie Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marie Williams works at Innovative Pelvic HealthLLC in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Marie Williams’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marie Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

