Marie Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marie Webb, MSW
Overview
Marie Webb, MSW is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5070 N 40th St Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 954-6700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marie Webb?
Love her!!
About Marie Webb, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1609973262
Frequently Asked Questions
Marie Webb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marie Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Marie Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.