Marie Terry-Bivens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marie Terry-Bivens, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marie Terry-Bivens, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Lihue, HI.
Locations
Pacific Psychology Partners Inc.2975 Haleko Rd Ste 307, Lihue, HI 96766 Directions (808) 332-7190
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bivens has been very helpful in assisting me to sort out my feelings around a divorce. She is insightful and empathetic but at the same time will call you on your crap. I would highly recommend her.
About Marie Terry-Bivens, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Marie Terry-Bivens accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marie Terry-Bivens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Marie Terry-Bivens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Terry-Bivens.
