Marie Taylor, LMFT
Overview
Marie Taylor, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Locations
- 1 2200 Lake Ave Ste 130, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 403-2181
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Best therapist I’ve ever had I won’t go to anyone else but her she’s helped me with soo many things she really is the best at what she does I wouldn’t wanna go to anyone else but her
About Marie Taylor, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1982785929
Frequently Asked Questions
Marie Taylor accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Marie Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Marie Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Taylor.
