Dr. Marie Roach, OD
Overview
Dr. Marie Roach, OD is an Optometrist in Kalispell, MT.
Locations
C. Crandell Optometry, P.C.2330 US Highway 93 N, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 758-2504Monday10:00am - 5:30pmTuesday10:00am - 5:30pmWednesday10:00am - 5:30pmThursday10:00am - 5:30pmFriday10:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:30am - 4:30pm
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has to have been the most thorough eye exam I have ever had. Very professional along with being a beautiful lady.
About Dr. Marie Roach, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1023466042
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roach accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roach.
