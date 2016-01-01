See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Marie Nguyen, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Marie Nguyen, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marie Nguyen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Harding University.

Marie Nguyen works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Miami Office
    11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 538-8835

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Marie Nguyen?

Photo: Marie Nguyen, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Marie Nguyen, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Marie Nguyen to family and friends

Marie Nguyen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Marie Nguyen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marie Nguyen, APRN.

About Marie Nguyen, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 4 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306495163
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Harding University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Marie Nguyen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marie Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marie Nguyen works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami, FL. View the full address on Marie Nguyen’s profile.

Marie Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Nguyen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Marie Nguyen, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.