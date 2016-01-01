Marie McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marie McIntosh, FNP-C
Overview
Marie McIntosh, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, GA.
Marie McIntosh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Francis Hospital2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-2773
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marie McIntosh?
About Marie McIntosh, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639501067
Frequently Asked Questions
Marie McIntosh works at
Marie McIntosh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marie McIntosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie McIntosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie McIntosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.