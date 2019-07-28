Marie McClay, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie McClay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marie McClay, CRNP
Overview
Marie McClay, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Marie McClay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Health Art Museum2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marie McClay?
Outstanding bedside manner and very personable. She pays attention to you, not just your medical needs but who you are as a person. She remembers details about your past conversations and makes you feel comfortable talking to her about anything.
About Marie McClay, CRNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225195241
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Marie McClay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marie McClay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marie McClay works at
2 patients have reviewed Marie McClay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie McClay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie McClay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie McClay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.