Marie McClay, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Marie McClay, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Marie McClay works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Art Museum
    2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Marie McClay, CRNP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225195241
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Marie McClay, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie McClay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marie McClay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Marie McClay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marie McClay works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Marie McClay’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Marie McClay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie McClay.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie McClay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie McClay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

