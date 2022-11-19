Overview

Marie Labadie-Degennaro, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University.



Marie Labadie-Degennaro works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.