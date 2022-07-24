Crystal Burks, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Crystal Burks, APRN
Overview
Crystal Burks, APRN is a Registered Nurse in Apopka, FL.
Crystal Burks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Theo Medical Dermatology3030 E Semoran Blvd Ste 258, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 987-3048Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Crystal Burks?
muy excelente
About Crystal Burks, APRN
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1316409642
Frequently Asked Questions
Crystal Burks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Crystal Burks using Healthline FindCare.
Crystal Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Crystal Burks works at
9 patients have reviewed Crystal Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Burks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Burks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Burks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.