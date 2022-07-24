See All Registered Nurses in Apopka, FL
Crystal Burks, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Crystal Burks, APRN

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Crystal Burks, APRN is a Registered Nurse in Apopka, FL. 

Crystal Burks works at Theo Medical Dermatology in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Theo Medical Dermatology
    3030 E Semoran Blvd Ste 258, Apopka, FL 32703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-3048
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Crystal Burks?

Jul 24, 2022
muy excelente
Roselyn O. — Jul 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Crystal Burks, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Crystal Burks, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Crystal Burks to family and friends

Crystal Burks' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Crystal Burks

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Crystal Burks, APRN.

About Crystal Burks, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316409642
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Crystal Burks, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Crystal Burks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Crystal Burks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Crystal Burks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Crystal Burks works at Theo Medical Dermatology in Apopka, FL. View the full address on Crystal Burks’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Crystal Burks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Crystal Burks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Crystal Burks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Crystal Burks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Crystal Burks, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.