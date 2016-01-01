See All Clinical Psychologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Marie Fang, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Marie Fang, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in San Jose, CA. 

Dr. Fang works at Life Christian Counseling in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Christian Counseling
    501 Stockton Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 562-6916
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Marie Fang, PSY.D

  • Clinical Psychology
  • English
  • 1053567958
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marie Fang, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fang works at Life Christian Counseling in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fang’s profile.

Dr. Fang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

