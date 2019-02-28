Dr. Marie Crawford, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marie Crawford, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marie Crawford, PHD is a Counselor in Bristol, TN.
Dr. Crawford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Marie Crawford Ph.d. Pllc739 Bluff City Hwy Ste 5, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 217-1097
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford?
wonderful and smart caring woman,she always finds a way to find a solution.
About Dr. Marie Crawford, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1194818096
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.