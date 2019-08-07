See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Marie Collazo, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Marie Collazo, APRN

Family Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Marie Collazo, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Marie Collazo works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Avalon Park in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Avalon Park
    3701 Avalon Park West Blvd Ste 205, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 768-1240

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Marie Collazo?

Aug 07, 2019
My favorite primary care physician I've ever had! She is warm, knowledgeable, and thorough.
— Aug 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Marie Collazo, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Marie Collazo, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Marie Collazo to family and friends

Marie Collazo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Marie Collazo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marie Collazo, APRN.

About Marie Collazo, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346640356
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Marie Collazo, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marie Collazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marie Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marie Collazo works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine at Avalon Park in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Marie Collazo’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Marie Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Collazo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Collazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Collazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Marie Collazo, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.