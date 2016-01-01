See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Marie Castronovo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Marie Castronovo works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine and Gynecology at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concorde Medical Group At East 32nd Street
    38 E 32nd St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 497-5195
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Marie Castronovo, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588071849
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marie Castronovo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marie Castronovo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marie Castronovo works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine and Gynecology at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Marie Castronovo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marie Castronovo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Castronovo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Castronovo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Castronovo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

