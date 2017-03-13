Marie Bray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marie Bray, LMFT
Overview
Marie Bray, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Southington, CT.
Marie Bray works at
Locations
Psychiatric Wellness Center51 N Main St Ste 1A, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 637-0947
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Defiantly recommend
About Marie Bray, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1497859607
Frequently Asked Questions
Marie Bray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marie Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Marie Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marie Bray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marie Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marie Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.