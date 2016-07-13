Dr. Salvio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marie-Anne Salvio, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marie-Anne Salvio, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Inverness, FL.
Locations
Clinical Health Psychology Associates LLC957 S Lois Ter Ste 102, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 341-0200
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's very supportive, and doesn't just listen to you talk. She asks you how you feel, gives you advice/tips, researches things for you, etc. She's very nice and I'd highly recommend her.
About Dr. Marie-Anne Salvio, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346274529
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvio.
