Overview
Dr. Maridel Andres, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Grand Junction, CO.
Locations
Dr. Maridel T. Andres, Phd, PC2754 Compass Dr # MMC-170, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 255-3071
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Five Stars Doctor ! Helped us navigate successfully through the murky waters of life ! Friendly, supportive, kind, effective Clinical Psychologist. >>> Will recommend to anyone needing help !
About Dr. Maridel Andres, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Dutch
- 1568470243
Education & Certifications
- Lakeshore State Psychiatric Hospital, Tennessee
- The Catholic University Of Louvain / Kuleuven, Belgium.
