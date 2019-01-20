See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Maricela Mazuca, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Maricela Mazuca, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maricela Mazuca, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. 

Maricela Mazuca works at Focus Total Health in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 305-5075
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Botox® Injection
Fatigue
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Botox® Injection
Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maricela Mazuca?

    Jan 20, 2019
    She is great. I see her for male bioidentical hormone therapy with excellent results. She listens to everything I say and is extremely detailed in all proposed treatments. She has me freely speaking about sensitive issues that I have never spoken about to anyone - even my wife. I would make her my primary care provider if I could. She is great - oh, I already said that. She is a very warm and caring doctor, unlike any I’ve ever seen.
    — Jan 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maricela Mazuca, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Maricela Mazuca, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maricela Mazuca to family and friends

    Maricela Mazuca's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maricela Mazuca

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maricela Mazuca, PA.

    About Maricela Mazuca, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770582173
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maricela Mazuca, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maricela Mazuca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maricela Mazuca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maricela Mazuca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maricela Mazuca works at Focus Total Health in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Maricela Mazuca’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Maricela Mazuca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maricela Mazuca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maricela Mazuca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maricela Mazuca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maricela Mazuca, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.