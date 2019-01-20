Maricela Mazuca, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maricela Mazuca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maricela Mazuca, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Maricela Mazuca, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Maricela Mazuca works at
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Office1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 305-5075Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maricela Mazuca?
She is great. I see her for male bioidentical hormone therapy with excellent results. She listens to everything I say and is extremely detailed in all proposed treatments. She has me freely speaking about sensitive issues that I have never spoken about to anyone - even my wife. I would make her my primary care provider if I could. She is great - oh, I already said that. She is a very warm and caring doctor, unlike any I’ve ever seen.
About Maricela Mazuca, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1770582173
Frequently Asked Questions
Maricela Mazuca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maricela Mazuca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maricela Mazuca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maricela Mazuca works at
Maricela Mazuca speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Maricela Mazuca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maricela Mazuca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maricela Mazuca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maricela Mazuca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.