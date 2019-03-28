Maricela Fardales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Maricela Fardales, PA
Maricela Fardales, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hialeah, FL.
- 1 2387 W 68th St Ste 402, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 400-9702
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Maricela Fardales is excellent in her performance. When I talk to her I feel like if she is one of my best friends. She has never been wrong with the recommendations and suggestions she has given me. She takes time to call the patient to follow up. She takes time to explain things and to answer questions. I definitely recommend her to family and friends.
About Maricela Fardales, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457362410
Maricela Fardales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Maricela Fardales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
