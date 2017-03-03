See All Nurse Practitioners in Pittsburgh, PA
Maribeth Mastascusa, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Maribeth Mastascusa, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    200 Lothrop St Rm 9055, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 802-8271
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Maribeth Mastascusa, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407060973
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maribeth Mastascusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Maribeth Mastascusa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maribeth Mastascusa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maribeth Mastascusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maribeth Mastascusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

