Maribeth Flood, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Maribeth Flood, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. 

Maribeth Flood works at Kara Meyer Psychology Services LLC in Olympia, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kara Meyer Psychology Services LLC
    2217 Capitol Way S, Olympia, WA 98501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 357-9200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2021
    I have been seeing Maribeth for 15 years. She is extremely good at her job, both in counseling and med management. Her depth of knowledge is immense and I even drive 3 hours to see her, after moving away, during non Covid times.
    — Sep 02, 2021
    Photo: Maribeth Flood, RN
    About Maribeth Flood, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356479448
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maribeth Flood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Maribeth Flood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maribeth Flood works at Kara Meyer Psychology Services LLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Maribeth Flood’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Maribeth Flood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maribeth Flood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maribeth Flood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maribeth Flood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

