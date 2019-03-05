Dr. Westbrook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marianne Westbrook, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marianne Westbrook, PHD is a Psychologist in Hobbs, NM.
Dr. Westbrook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
American Medical Group Inc.2410 N Fowler St, Hobbs, NM 88240 Directions (575) 392-2040
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westbrook?
Not a patient, but I worked for her a long time ago. If you want a person who truly wants to help you with your mental health, Dr. Marianne Westbrook is probably the best. She knows her field so well, and she is determined to get her patients healthy. She cares and knows what to do. Dr. Westbrook got me so interested in the field of Psychology that I went to on to study this field in College!
About Dr. Marianne Westbrook, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1326197237
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westbrook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westbrook works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Westbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westbrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westbrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westbrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.