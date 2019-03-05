See All Psychologists in Hobbs, NM
Overview

Dr. Marianne Westbrook, PHD is a Psychologist in Hobbs, NM. 

Dr. Westbrook works at American Medical Group Inc. in Hobbs, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Medical Group Inc.
    2410 N Fowler St, Hobbs, NM 88240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 392-2040
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 05, 2019
    Not a patient, but I worked for her a long time ago. If you want a person who truly wants to help you with your mental health, Dr. Marianne Westbrook is probably the best. She knows her field so well, and she is determined to get her patients healthy. She cares and knows what to do. Dr. Westbrook got me so interested in the field of Psychology that I went to on to study this field in College!
    — Mar 05, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Marianne Westbrook, PHD
    About Dr. Marianne Westbrook, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326197237
