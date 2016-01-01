Dr. Osentoski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marianne Osentoski, PHD
Dr. Marianne Osentoski, PHD is a Psychologist in Bluffton, SC.
Dr. Osentoski works at
Bluffton25 Clark Summit Dr # F201, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 757-4737
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Psychology
- English
- 1114009933
Dr. Osentoski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osentoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osentoski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osentoski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osentoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osentoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.