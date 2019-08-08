Marianne Nettina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marianne Nettina, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marianne Nettina, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2 Executive Park Dr Ste 16, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 438-0033
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marianne Nettina?
Today was my first appointment with Marianne. I am extremely enthusiastic with the care she is going to try. I haven't felt this comfortable with anyone in the 20 + years with my issues.
About Marianne Nettina, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922036003
Frequently Asked Questions
Marianne Nettina accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marianne Nettina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Marianne Nettina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marianne Nettina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marianne Nettina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marianne Nettina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.