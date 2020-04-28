Marianne McKissick, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marianne McKissick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marianne McKissick, PA-C
Overview
Marianne McKissick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit Mercy.
Marianne McKissick works at
Locations
Integrative Neurology29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 400, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (586) 229-7812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My name is alecia and me and my husband Maurice mccutchen experience with Marianne Makissick was great she is sweet and nice she really cares about her patients and takes time to explain what's going on with you I miss her and need to find her so we can continue our treatment with her. My number is 313 736 8084 alecia.m.hudson@gmail.com
About Marianne McKissick, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Detroit Mercy
- Sienna Heights University
