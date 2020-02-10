See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Marianne Holmer, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Marianne Holmer, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Marianne Holmer, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University Graduate School, Chicago Il--Masters Of Science In Nursing.

Marianne Holmer works at PrimeCare West Town in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primecare West Town
    1431 N Western Ave Ste 406, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 491-5250

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • HealthLink
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Marianne Holmer, APN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518228915
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush University Graduate School, Chicago Il--Masters Of Science In Nursing
    Undergraduate School
    • Luther College, Decorah Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marianne Holmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Marianne Holmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marianne Holmer works at PrimeCare West Town in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Marianne Holmer’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Marianne Holmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marianne Holmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marianne Holmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marianne Holmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

