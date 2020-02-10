Marianne Holmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marianne Holmer, APN
Overview
Marianne Holmer, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University Graduate School, Chicago Il--Masters Of Science In Nursing.
Locations
1
Primecare West Town1431 N Western Ave Ste 406, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 491-5250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- HealthLink
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holmer is the real deal. She is very on top of everything. I had several ailments, albiet non-life-threatening, annoying little ailments. She was always keeping on top of all of it, following up with e-mails. Really kept everything organized and was pro-active. I had a serious case of shingles recently--no laughing matter--and she was very responsive over 2 weeks and was locked-and-loaded with a variety of meds/treatments combinations until something worked. And she has an impeccable bedside manner.
About Marianne Holmer, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Graduate School, Chicago Il--Masters Of Science In Nursing
- Luther College, Decorah Iowa
