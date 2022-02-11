Marianne Shirilla, MAMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marianne Shirilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marianne Shirilla, MAMFT
Overview
Marianne Shirilla, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fairfax, VA.
Marianne Shirilla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Synergy Counseling, LLC10379b Democracy Ln, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 679-7856Monday9:30am - 8:30pmTuesday9:30am - 8:30pmWednesday8:30am - 8:30pmThursday8:30am - 8:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marianne Shirilla?
My husband and I worked with Marianne for several months during an incredibly stressful period in our 8-year marriage. Seamlessly, Marianne was able to effectively communicate to both my husband and I in the exact - and very different - ways we needed to hear the message. Marianne has the sharp knowledge to provide the tools necessary to work through a myriad of issues, the emotional capacity to genuinely extend care for her patients, and the overwhelming ease to get patients to that "ah ha" moment while still empowering them as individuals. Marianne saved our marriage, and we're still using the tools she taught us over 2 years ago. We highly recommend Marianne - her expertise, professionalism and care are truly unmatched.
About Marianne Shirilla, MAMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1760712954
Frequently Asked Questions
Marianne Shirilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marianne Shirilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marianne Shirilla works at
27 patients have reviewed Marianne Shirilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marianne Shirilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marianne Shirilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marianne Shirilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.