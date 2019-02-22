Marianne Branham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marianne Branham, LCSW
Overview
Marianne Branham, LCSW is a Counselor in Columbia, MO.
Marianne Branham works at
Locations
-
1
Marianne B. Branham Lcsw LLC2716 Forum Blvd Ste 4B, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 817-9611
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marianne Branham?
In a word, "fantastic." Blessed to have found her.
About Marianne Branham, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1124105622
Frequently Asked Questions
Marianne Branham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marianne Branham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Marianne Branham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marianne Branham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marianne Branham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marianne Branham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.