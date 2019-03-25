See All Physicians Assistants in Beverly Hills, CA
Mariana Fayman, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Mariana Fayman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Mariana Fayman works at Cedar-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars Sinai Med Grp Endcrnlgy
    8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 248-8200
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mariana Fayman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386745909
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mariana Fayman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mariana Fayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mariana Fayman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mariana Fayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mariana Fayman works at Cedar-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Mariana Fayman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Mariana Fayman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mariana Fayman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mariana Fayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mariana Fayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
