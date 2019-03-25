Mariana Fayman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mariana Fayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mariana Fayman, PA-C
Overview
Mariana Fayman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Beverly Hills, CA.
Mariana Fayman works at
Locations
Cedars Sinai Med Grp Endcrnlgy8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8200
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful - especially since you can’t get a doctor in this practice for more than a month!
About Mariana Fayman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386745909
Frequently Asked Questions
Mariana Fayman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mariana Fayman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mariana Fayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Mariana Fayman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mariana Fayman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mariana Fayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mariana Fayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.