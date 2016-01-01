See All Counselors in San Antonio, TX
Marian Rubio, LSW

Counseling
1.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Marian Rubio, LSW is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX. 

Marian Rubio works at Counseling Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Associates of San Antonio
    5825 Callaghan Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 364-8663
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Marian Rubio, LSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972673366
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Our Lday Of The Lake University
