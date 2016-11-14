See All Nurse Practitioners in Youngstown, OH
Marian Mattern, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Marian Mattern, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Youngstown, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2151 Rush Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 718-6589
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2016
    She is very good at her job. Could not ask for a better person. She is very compashint with patients. I will miss her very much. It is sad to know that she was no longer working in Warren Ohio. You will be missed. Thank you for the cair you gave to me and my daughter.
    Merrie Leigh Paulus in Warren. Ohio — Nov 14, 2016
    Photo: Marian Mattern, CNP
    About Marian Mattern, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366799082
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marian Mattern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marian Mattern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Marian Mattern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marian Mattern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marian Mattern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marian Mattern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

