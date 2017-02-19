Marian Green, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marian Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marian Green, LPC
Overview
Marian Green, LPC is a Counselor in Magnolia, AR.
Marian Green works at
Locations
Professional Counseling Services1705 E North St, Magnolia, AR 71753 Directions (870) 562-2935
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Marian is a very caring person! She is very good at what she does! If she can get a hard headed person like me to change, then she can help you too! She is the best therapist in the field! I am alive because of her! Marian truly cares about her patients!
About Marian Green, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1780713404
Marian Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marian Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
