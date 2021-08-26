Marian Gayed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marian Gayed
Overview
Marian Gayed is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Upland, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1425 W Foothill Blvd Ste 300, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 967-6900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marian Gayed?
Really appreciate my time with Marian. Like the way she give resources that I can in between visits to help different issues. She is also a terrific listener
About Marian Gayed
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Arabic
- 1588225460
Frequently Asked Questions
Marian Gayed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marian Gayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marian Gayed speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Marian Gayed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marian Gayed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marian Gayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marian Gayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.