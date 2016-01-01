Mariam Tsaturyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mariam Tsaturyan, PSY
Mariam Tsaturyan, PSY is a Psychologist in Glendale, CA.
Mariam Tsaturyan works at
Meadow Psychotherapy Services300 W Glenoaks Blvd Ste 105, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 409-9917
- 2 1250 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91201 Directions (818) 409-9917
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Psychology
- English, Armenian
- 1811089832
Mariam Tsaturyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mariam Tsaturyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mariam Tsaturyan speaks Armenian.
6 patients have reviewed Mariam Tsaturyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mariam Tsaturyan.
