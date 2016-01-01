Mariah McCallum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mariah McCallum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mariah McCallum, PA-C
Mariah McCallum, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Denver, CO.
Colorado Spine Specialists1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6100, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 322-2206
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1538636345
Mariah McCallum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mariah McCallum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mariah McCallum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mariah McCallum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.