Mariah Fevig, APRN
Offers telehealth
Mariah Fevig, APRN is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Mariah Fevig works at
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1871042036
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Mariah Fevig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mariah Fevig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
