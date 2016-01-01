Mariah Blodgett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mariah Blodgett, PMHNP
Overview
Mariah Blodgett, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Mariah Blodgett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cope Community Services8050 E Lakeside Pkwy, Tucson, AZ 85730 Directions (520) 584-5280
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mariah Blodgett?
About Mariah Blodgett, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063883064
Frequently Asked Questions
Mariah Blodgett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mariah Blodgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mariah Blodgett works at
2 patients have reviewed Mariah Blodgett. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mariah Blodgett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mariah Blodgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mariah Blodgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.