Dr. Maria Vinca, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Vinca, PHD
Overview
Dr. Maria Vinca, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in State College, PA.
Dr. Vinca works at
Locations
-
1
State College Psychological Services1315 S Allen St Ste 303, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 419-5463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vinca?
She's simply the best. You have to experience therapy with her to know what I mean.
About Dr. Maria Vinca, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1639470602
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinca works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.