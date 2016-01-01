Overview

Dr. Maria Vayas, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Carlos Albizu University - San Juan Campus.



Dr. Vayas works at Bronx Individual & Family Psychology LLC in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.