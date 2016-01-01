See All Clinical Psychologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Maria Vayas, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Vayas, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Carlos Albizu University - San Juan Campus.

Dr. Vayas works at Bronx Individual & Family Psychology LLC in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bronx Individual & Family Psychology LLC
    Bronx Individual & Family Psychology LLC
2436 Eastchester Rd Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10469 (917) 801-1199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Maria Vayas, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982034757
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hhc / Gouverneur Hospital / Roberto Clemente Family Guidance Center
    Medical Education
    • Carlos Albizu University - San Juan Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Vayas, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vayas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vayas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vayas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vayas works at Bronx Individual & Family Psychology LLC in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vayas’s profile.

    Dr. Vayas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vayas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vayas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

