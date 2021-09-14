See All Physicians Assistants in Pasadena, CA
Maria Trinh, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Maria Trinh, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Maria Trinh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pasadena, CA. 

Maria Trinh works at Pasadena Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic surgery, hand surgery, dermatology
    473 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 792-2378
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2021
    Very pleasant experience. Maria Trinh was very friendly and efficient. I would absolutely recommend her to friends and family members.
    Janet Paijuk — Sep 14, 2021
    Maria Trinh, PA-C
    About Maria Trinh, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023369667
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

