Maria Sulistio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Sulistio, PSY
Overview
Maria Sulistio, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5200 Warner Ave Ste 202, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (714) 293-2375
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been her patient for one year. She is very nice and caring and you can trust her to tell her anything. She has helped me a lot throughout my illness.
About Maria Sulistio, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538198031
