See All Physicians Assistants in Miami, FL
Maria Sorensen, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Maria Sorensen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Maria Sorensen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL. 

Maria Sorensen works at Smith Matza and Kutner Mds LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Office
    10095 SW 88th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-5455
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Maria Sorensen?

    Apr 07, 2021
    She is always attentive & makes sure that you understand the plan of care. I always feel confident of her knowledgeable and at ease in her care.
    Elizabeth Linares — Apr 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Maria Sorensen, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Maria Sorensen, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Maria Sorensen to family and friends

    Maria Sorensen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Maria Sorensen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Maria Sorensen, PA-C.

    About Maria Sorensen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699145177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maria Sorensen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maria Sorensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Maria Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maria Sorensen works at Smith Matza and Kutner Mds LLC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Maria Sorensen’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Maria Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Sorensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Maria Sorensen, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.