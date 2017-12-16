See All Family Doctors in Woodland, CA
Maria Santana-Andrade, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Maria Santana-Andrade, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from U Ca Davis/U Ca Davis Med Ctr.

Maria Santana-Andrade works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital
Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Pain Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Laceration
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pain Management
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Pre-Operative Care
Routine Gynecological Care
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Splinting
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Well Baby Care

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 16, 2017
"Josi Santana" is how she was introduced, is a Certified Physician's Assistant. Whom practices medicine as proficiently as any excellent M.D. I've ever met. She is kind, understanding and always answers all your questions. She never rushes us off and works late as she has called me with test results after hours, in to what should be her own family time. She treats my parents and children as if they were her own. She is a gift to us, was well as to her other patients at Woodland Health Care!
Terry M. in Winters, CA — Dec 16, 2017
About Maria Santana-Andrade, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1437178530
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UCDMC UC Davis Med Ctr
Internship
  • U CA Davis Med Ctr|Woodland Clinic Medical Group|Woodland Hosp
Medical Education
  • U Ca Davis/U Ca Davis Med Ctr
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Maria Santana-Andrade, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Santana-Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Maria Santana-Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Maria Santana-Andrade works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Maria Santana-Andrade’s profile.

Maria Santana-Andrade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Santana-Andrade.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maria Santana-Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maria Santana-Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

